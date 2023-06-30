(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With the Fourth of July weekend upon us, it’s important to remember that while loud, grand fireworks displays are nice for people, pets are less likely to agree.

So, whether you’re planning to go out to see fireworks this holiday or are setting some off at home, the American Veterinary Medical Association (AMVA) and American Kennel Club (AKC) are offering some advice to keep your furry friend from getting too stressed.

Have a plan

Whether you plan on staying in or going out, it’s important to make the necessary preparations for the day. This includes making sure they’re in an escape-proof room or area, having them chipped, having a current photo of them and making sure all contact on their identification tag information is up to date.

Leave them at home

If you’re considering bringing your pet to see fireworks, remember that loud noises with large crowds of unknown people in an unknown place can be very stressful for pets and creates the risk of them getting scared and running off or getting burned by fireworks.

Don’t feed them table scraps

As tempting as it can be to let food on the ground go to the hound, some foods and ingredients can be hazardous to your pet’s health including grapes, raisins and fatty foods. The AVMA also advises telling any potential guest to follow suit.

Human products are made for HUMANS

Both the AKC and AMVA have said that sunscreen and insect repellents made for humans can be extremely irritating to an animal’s stomach, lungs and central nervous system if ingested. Items such as citronella candles, insect coils and tiki torch products should be kept out of reach at all times.

Keep an eye on your curious canine

The hazardous chemicals found in different fireworks can be very harmful to your pet’s health while grills, charcoal, matches and lighter fluid should also be kept out of reach. The AMVA also advises asking potential guests to help make sure they don’t get ahold of something harmful or make a hasty escape.

Give them time to chill out

Too much sun, heat and humidity can be dangerous to pets. Pets should be kept inside or made sure that they have access to shady spots with lots of water when outside. Pet owners should also know the signs their pet is overheating.

Do a post-celebration sweep

After the festivities and fun are had, do a sweep of your yard and any other area your pet spends time in for any firework debris or food scraps, like skewers, before letting them back out. Debris can still make its way into these areas even if you or anyone else didn’t set any fireworks off.

For more safety tips and health advice for pets and other animals, check out the American Kennel Club and American Veterinary Medical Association websites.