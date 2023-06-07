According to the American Lung Association the air quality along the border is unhealthy. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With the mix of dust, pollen and wildfire smoke spreading throughout the United States, those dealing with health issues need to be mindful and protect themselves from harmful pollutants in the air.

This week, multiple U.S. states are being impacted by poor air quality. Large uncontrolled wildfires in Canada have produced a significant smoke plume moving toward the U.S. and causing unhealthy particle readings registering on the Air Quality Index (AQI).

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Red Air Quality Action Day due to fine particulate matter for Wednesday, June 7, for the entire state of Pennsylvania.

The air quality is predicted to be unhealthy for sensitive groups — including children, older adults, people who are pregnant, people with heart disease and people with lung diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“Many of us really enjoy spending time outside, however, while the smoke from Canadian wildfires is affecting our air quality, we need to consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them,” said Dr. Debra Bogen, Acting Secretary of Health. “For the next day or two, I encourage people to limit time outside, especially if you are sensitive to poor air quality.”

The DOH is asking all Pennsylvanians to follow certain guidelines while dealing with this scenario: avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep outdoor activities short and consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They also offered tips to help keep particle pollution lower indoors:

Don’t use candles or smoke indoors.

Keep windows and doors closed.

If you have an air filter in your home, now is a good time to use it.

Clean or replace filters according to manufacturer recommendations.

If you don’t have one and want to make your own portable air cleaner designed to reduce particles indoors, the EPA offers DIY information.

In addition, the American Lung Association gave tips to avoid lung irritation and health complications caused by increased air pollution:

Stay indoors — People living close to the fire-stricken areas should remain indoors and avoid breathing smoke, ashes and other pollution in the area.

Protect the air in your home — Keep doors, windows and fireplace dampers shut and preferably with clean air circulating through air conditioners on the recirculation setting.

Keep an eye on symptoms — Higher levels of smoke in some areas can make breathing more difficult. If you are experiencing symptoms, contact your healthcare provider.

Take precautions for kids — Extra precautions should be taken for children and teens who are more susceptible to smoke. Their lungs are still developing, and they breathe in more air (and consequently more pollution) for their size than adults.

Ask for help — The American Lung Association’s Lung HelpLine at 1-800-LUNGUSA is staffed by nurses and respiratory therapists and is a free resource to answer any questions about the lungs, lung disease and lung health, including how to protect yourself during wildfires.

You can learn more about wildfire safety and protecting your lung/heart’s health on the American Lung Association’s website. Visit airnow.gov to find the latest air quality levels and recommendations for your location.