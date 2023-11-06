(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Move over pumpkin spice, Dunkin’ has announced their winter holiday drink lineup.

Dunkin’s holiday drink collection is here, along with its annual fundraiser for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation collects money from Dunkin’ patrons, which they then distribute to local charities and programs. Recently, the foundation made a $15,000 grant to Erie’s local Make a Wish chapter.

If that doesn’t warm you up enough, Dunkin’ hopes their seasonal treats will help you find that warm and fuzzy feeling of the holidays.

Dunkin’s Holiday Menu:

Cookie Butter Cold Brew

Spiced Cookie Coffee

Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte

Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte

Triple Chocolate Muffin

NEW Loaded Hash Browns

For those who really need their caffeine fix, the Dunkin’ located on West 12th Street will be open on Thanksgiving Day until 1 p.m. All other Dunkin’s in the surrounding area will be closed.