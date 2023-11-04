(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Two people have been arrested after allegedly selling the same trailer to two separate parties over social media last month.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Corry, troopers were first notified a theft by deception after a Centerville woman purchased a mobile home over Facebook marketplace from two Spartansburg residents and never received it back on Oct., 3.

Through further investigation, PSP determined the people who sold the victim the trailer had already sold it to someone else and collected payment before relisting the same trailer on Facebook marketplace.

The pair then allegedly “sold” the same trailer to the victim for $2,000 and now both of them face charges of theft by deception and criminal mischief.