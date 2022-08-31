(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The commonwealth recently took efforts to protect two Erie County farms from development.

Those farms join 16 other farms located in Berks, Centre, Chester, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton, Washington and Westmoreland counties. In total, more than $3.1 million has been invested by the commonwealth and its partners to preserve farmland.

“Preserving farmland is an investment in our economy, our environment, our quality of life and our future food security,” said Russell Redding, agriculture secretary. “We’re proud of that investment and we owe these farm families a debt of gratitude for making a decision that guards their family legacies and benefits all of Pennsylvania.”

Farmers sell their development rights as conservation easements through the Pennsylvania Farmland Preservation Program. According to an Aug. 25 announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the program aims to ensure “a strong future for farming and food security.” Since 1988, Pennsylvania has invested more than $1.6 billion to protect open green spaces and food production for the future.

In Erie County, a total of $183,543 was invested in two farms. The Joseph J. Adameck Farm #1 of Greenfield Townships (a 56-acre crop farm), and the Alan L. and Sandra J. Rose Farm #1 of Amity Township (a 51-acre crop and livestock farm).

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Overall, Pennsylvania now has protected more than 6,000 farms with more than 614,000 acres in 58 counties.