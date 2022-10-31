(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie projects are set to receive a combined $8 million in funding.

International Recycling Group (IRG) of Erie will receive $5 million, and Enterprise Development Center of Erie County will receive $3 million for the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) property.

IRG is a proposed $200 million plastic recycling facility that will be housed on the former Hammermill Paper property (at the 1600 block of East Lake Road in Erie). IRG founder and chairman Mitch Hecht has said the project will bring an estimated 250 manufacturing jobs. The facility will repurpose waste plastics into materials that can be used in manufacturing.

The RACP award comes on the heels of a $300,000 loan from the Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

“This investment by state officials shows a meaningful vote of confidence in this transformational investment in Erie’s eastside and the future of plastics recycling,” Hecht said in a news release. “The Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) had already invested in our project through a sizeable loan, and the Erie community — and commonwealth — continue to show its commitment to sustainable economic development. IRG thanks Pennsylvania’s state officials for their support and leadership, which made this investment possible.”

As reported in 2021, The EMI building is a block-long warehouse, manufacturing, and office complex originally built in 1920. The former property is located at 12th and Cherry Streets, in what is known as Erie’s industrial corridor. At its peak, the building had nearly 300 people employed there. EMI closed its doors in the summer of 2001 and forced 220 people out of work. Since then, Modern Industries have used the property for warehousing and light manufacturing since 2014. Discussions have been underway to modernize and repurpose the building.

The funding is from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, as part of a $40 million package.

Local state Reps. Bob Merski, Pat Harkins and Ryan Bizzarro touted the funding in separate announcements.

“The IRG recycling facility will put Erie on the map as a leader in plastics and recycling and create hundreds of jobs for the Erie community,” Merski said. “This project has the potential to be a game changer for the East side. This private-public partnership will reuse an industrial site, help the environment and employ people in a growing industry.



“In addition, the funding to the Enterprise Development Center will help spur additional economic development by supporting large-scale renovations and construction at the former EMI property. The project is going to help expand our manufacturing and industrial base and invite new industry. Both projects will continue to expand Erie’s footprint as a key region for high-tech manufacturing.”

Harkins focused on the impacts the projects will have on the population.

“Both projects are in areas of the city that need a boost. They are former sites where blue-collar jobs existed but over time left the area,” Harkins said. “Both will be a boon for innovation, technology and job growth.”

Bizzarro noted his advocacy for the projects.

“The great majority of my work in Harrisburg revolves around working and serving as our region’s biggest advocate,” Bizzarro said. “Many times, the difference between a project moving forward or stalling hinges on the approval of state dollars to bridge the gap between the planning stage and reality. In that regard, it’s extremely rewarding to see two more big-ticket projects earn the state funding they needed to progress and move forward.”