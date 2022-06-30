(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Since 2014, the Regional Science Consortium has worked to test the waters of Lake Erie for harmful algal blooms, and they’ve shared the test results with state and local authorities to warn the public of potential dangers — but the blue green algae is a naturally occurring organism that is prevalent throughout the country.

“It’s not an invasive species. It’s the way that we treat the land that creates these bloom events. And the bloom events are a little more unnatural,” said Jeanette Schnars PhD, executive director of the Regional Science Consortium.

Once per week (typically on Thursdays, Schnars said) the consortium staff collects water from more than two dozen sites along the Pennsylvania coast of Lake Erie — from one state border to the other. Those samples are tested for four cyanotoxins — the toxins produced by the harmful algal blooms (HAB) — in the lab at the Regional Science Consortium. The results often are available the same day but, if not, they’re ready by Friday morning.

There are three separate thresholds for HAB levels — a dog safety threshold, a human advisory threshold, and a human restriction advisory.

A dog safety advisory is the lowest threshold.

“When there’s a dog safety advisory, it means the water is not safe for dogs to go in — if a dog goes in the water, it will drink the water, then come out and groom its fur by licking itself, so it ingests the toxins in different ways,” Schnars explained. “Dogs are more susceptible to the effects of the toxins, so it could result in negative outcomes and make the dog very sick. And it can even be fatal.”

The human advisory threshold means people should not enter the water, specifically people with compromised immune systems or those who are susceptible to illness.

“A restriction means don’t enter the water,” Schnars said.

When signs are posted, they’re left up until the advisory has lifted. If a sign is up at a beach, it means there is a current advisory.

“Some things we’ve learned in the past from the public is people think if they see a sign up for weeks that we forgot to take it down — that’s not the case,” Schnars said.

The blooms are the problem, and those blooms are caused by nitrate and phosphates from fertilizer running off into the water. Those nutrients feed the blue green algae, add a warm day and all of those factors promote a bloom.

To combat the blooms, the Regional Science Consortium has focused its efforts on outreach and education. They encourage rain gardens, plants along the water’s edge to absorb nutrients, and rain barrels. The consortium also works with landowners and managers to encourage best management for fertilizing — “Like not fertilizing before a storm event, not fertilizing during a drought when it won’t be absorbed, and not over fertilizing,” Schnars said. Pet owners are encouraged to pick up animal waste, which can get into the water and provide nutrients that promote HAB.

There is no guidance for fishing during HAB events, but that doesn’t mean that the HAB events don’t sometimes impact fisheries.

“They are still studying how toxins impact the part of the fish we eat. Most of the of the advisories for fish are about other toxins, like PCBs and heavy metals,” Schnars said. “Any type of blue green algae and some other algae, when you have a lot of it and then there’s a big die off, as the algae is decomposing, it uses up a lot of the oxygen in the water. That can be detrimental to the fish. Sometimes, if you have a large algae bloom die off, and oxygen levels decrease dramatically, it can result in fish kills, but we haven’t seen that here.”

In general, the work that the Regional Science Consortium is doing for HAB is intended to keep the public informed.

“From our experience of what we’re testing, it’s mostly the dog advisories — everybody loves their dogs that owns one and doesn’t want to see it get sick,” Schnars said.

The research, testing and reporting is grant funded. Without grant funding, the work can not be done.

Beach water testing results are posted to the Erie County Department of Health website. As of June 30, two dog advisories were posted, one each for Smith Reservoir and Eaton Reservoir both near North East.

“We don’t want people to think no news is good news — if we don’t have funding next year, and we can’t post our results, it’s not mandated that we do this work. We do it to provide important information to the people in the community, and we’re doing the best we can,” Schnars said. “The sky’s not falling, but this is a current, relevant problem.”