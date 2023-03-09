(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With potential winter weather in the forecast for Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is urging northwest PA residents to use caution when driving and to avoid traveling whenever possible during severe weather conditions.

“Friday’s expected precipitation and overall weather forecast are a good reminder that we are still in the midst of winter, despite the warmer-than-usual temperatures we’ve had for a lot of the year. Drivers should take note,” said Doug Schofield, PennDOT assistant district executive – maintenance in a release.

While crews will be out treating the roads overnight and into the morning as needed, PennDOT is reminding motorists that roadways will not be completely free of snow or ice since temperatures are expected to fluctuate around the freezing point. They also said to use extra caution when approaching bridges and highway ramps as ice can form without warning.

PennDOT also offered the following advice for driving in these winter conditions:

Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits the conditions

Turn on your headlights

Stay in your lane

Increase your following distance

Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient

Reduce in-car distractions since your full attention is required

Use the defroster and wipers

Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice

During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely get as far off the road as possible or when there is a safe area to do so

Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could create a chain-reaction collision

Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely

Give ample room for plow truck drivers to treat the roadways and never pass between two trucks operating in a plow line.

Always buckle up and never drink and drive

For more information on winter preparation and driver resources, check out PennDOT's website.