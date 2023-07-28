Venango Co., PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after Venango County resident was scammed out of $3,500 by another user on Facebook.

According to PSP, the elderly victim was contacted by a person by the name of David Brown on Facebook who claimed they had won $100,000 and advised the victim to send them $5,500 to have the money delivered.

After the victim said they didn’t have the necessary funds to send, the person advised the victim to send $3,500 so they could give them $350,000.

Doing as they said, the victim sent two money orders totaling $2,000 and three Visa gift cards worth $1,500.

PSP is advising all members of the public anytime a user contacts you asking for you to send gift cards or money orders to claim a prize it is mostly likely a scam and to call you local police department if you are unsure.