(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) wants the public’s feedback on its winter services through an online survey.

The 17-question survey asks respondents about their timeline expectations for safe and passable roadways, how they rank snow-removal priorities and how they rate PennDOT’s winter services.

“Our team works hard throughout the winter to keep us moving and keep us safe,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Through the survey, the public can share their comments, expectations, and perceptions which helps us review our operations and ways to enhance public information.”

Respondents are also asked how they receive PennDOT roadway information, and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA traveler information services.

The survey is available through April 6. All responses are completely anonymous.

During the winter, 511PA offers standard traffic and incident information while also adding PennDOT plow-truck locations, winter roadway conditions and other services.