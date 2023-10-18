Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Make sure to submit your feedback on the future of the Erie Coke Corporation before it’s too late.

In a public meeting on Oct. 6, the Erie Western Pennsylvania Port Authority and the Erie County Redevelopment Authority forged a historic partnership to investigate the potential acquisition and clean-up of the Erie Coke property.

From that meeting, both groups decided to agree upon a Project Cooperation Agreement that says if interests align for both authorities, they would decide to condemn and acquire the property and then take on next steps of environmental assessment and clean-up.

To include a voice for Erie County residents, both groups are asking for public comments and feedback regarding whether the Port Authority should acquire the Erie Coke property by condemnation. For additional information, click here.

Comments will be accepted Oct. 10 through Nov. 10.

Additionally, a public, in-person hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. at East Middle School, located 1001 Atkins St. Erie, PA 16503, for concerned residents to give their input.

The Erie Coke Corp. site is located at the foot of East Avenue and holds about 194 acres in total with 50% being submerged under water. The site was first used for industrial purposes before turning into an industrial coke production facility from about 1925 to 2019.

Coke is produced by baking coal at extremely high heat. The resulting product, coke, is then used as fuel in blast furnaces to smelt iron ore at steel mills.

The site has a history of environmental law violations, with the site ceasing operations in December 2019.