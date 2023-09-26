(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Erie County will host their 2023 annual Pumpkin Walk at Waldameer Park and Water World from Oct. 6-7.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will showcase over 1,000 illuminated pumpkins carved by many Erie County community groups.

A sing-along to the student-designed, Halloween-themed Erie High School light

show will also take place.

While you enjoy the sights, the Master Gardners encourage you to learn about the spotted lanternfly, bees and other Penn State Extension programming in the area.

The Master Gardners recommend bringing a flashlight and dressing for a beautiful outdoor walk.

Tickets are already on sale, and are available for purchase at the Penn State Extension- Erie County Office in the Summit Township Municipal Building located at 1230 Townhall Rd West, Suite 400, Erie, PA. They are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Both cash and checks are accepted.

A cash donation of $4 is suggested for attendees over three years of age.

The Penn State Extension trains Master Gardener volunteers to serve the community and educate the public on a wide variety of gardening and environmental topics. The funds collected at this event stay in the Erie County community to provide the public with free or low-cost horticultural education.

For more information, you can contact the Penn State Extension Erie County at 814-825-0900 or Lisa Rand, Master Gardener coordinator, at lma161@psu.edu.