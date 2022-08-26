(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Newly awarded state funding will be aimed at ushering Warren County students into the manufacturing field.

Governor Tom Wolf announced the new funding that will be issued through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program. It’s meant to attract Warren County School District high school students into the manufacturing industry.

“Pursuing a career in the manufacturing industry is the right choice for many students, they just need the opportunity to see what the field is all about,” Wolf said. “Pennsylvania has many lucrative manufacturing job opportunities, and providing the chance for students to learn about this career path is critical for it to remain a key industry within the commonwealth.”

A total of $117,000 will go to the Warren County Career Center. The center plans to use the funding to fill a part-time position, purchase new equipment, materials and tools, create new promotional and marketing materials and purchase 20 Haas certifications.

“The Warren County Career Center and the Warren County School District are very excited about this opportunity,” said James Evers, career center director. “We believe it will provide a benefit for both our students and our community. Students will be exposed to industrial career opportunities beyond the single, technical field. This will open the door of manufacturing to other students who may have never considered it as an option. We believe this has the potential of changing how career and technical education is provided in our district.”

The career center is a vocational-technical school serving only the students of the Warren County School District.

Gov. Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017 and has funded 82 projects and invested more than $17.3 million through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program.