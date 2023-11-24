(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A northwest Pennsylvania hospital is warning both former and current patients and employees after suffering a data privacy event earlier this year that potentially affected their confidential information.

According to the hospital’s website, Warren General Hospital (WGH) announced on Nov., 9 they suffered a data privacy event that affected confidential information related to certain current and former WGH patients and/or current and former WGH employees.

WGH said they first identified suspicious activity in their network on Sept., 24 this year and took steps to make sure their system was secure before launching an investigation and notifying law enforcement.

That investigation found that an unknown individual accessed computer systems in the network between September 15, 2023, and September 23, 2023 and downloaded information including names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, financial account information, payment card information, health insurance claims information from the network.

Medical information was also potentially affected including diagnosis, medications, lab results, and other treatment information.

WGH then began reviewing internal records in an effort to identify what information was on the systems was potentially affected and notified anyone potentially impacted. WGH is also noting specific types of information may vary for each individual.

WGH is encouraging potential victims to be on the lookout for incidents of identity theft by reviewing account statements, credit reports, and explanations of benefits for unusual activity and to detect errors. Suspicious activity should be reported to your insurance company, health care provider, or financial institution as soon as it its detected.

Consumers can also protect their personal information by monitoring their accounts for fraudulent activity or requesting a free credit report from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, the three major credit reporting bureaus online here or by calling 1-877-322-8228.

Consumers can also place an initial or extended “fraud alert” on a credit file for free with the initial alert lasting a year and extended alerts lasting seven years for victims of identity theft. Fraud alerts require companies to verify the customer’s identity before extending new credit.

Consumers can also order a credit freeze to prevent a credit bureau from releasing information in a credit report without consent and is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in a consumer’s name without consent.

WGH said they take the situation and the safety of everyone’s personal information very seriously and have taken the necessary steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again such as reviewing existing policies and procedures, tightening administrative and technical controls and provided additional security training.

For more information on the breach, you can head over the WGH website or call their toll-free assistance line at (888) 988-0582 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.