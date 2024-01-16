(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the player above, watch the Cathedral Prep Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Color Guard’s performance at Jan. 15’s Buffalo Bills-Pittsburgh Steelers playoff game at Orchard Park.

Six cadets from the program attended Monday’s game to present the colors with Retired Colonel Eric Moses joining the trip.

Lead cadet Christopher Reitz noted before the trip that their team was selected because of their experience on the school’s drill competition team.

You can learn more about the JROTC program on the school’s website.