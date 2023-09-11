(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Every year, Peek’n Peak Resort in nearby Clymer, New York is home to dozens of weddings.

For a couple from Erie, Pennsylvania, they wanted their wedding as well. But Lena Hanes and groom Griffin Warm wanted to be married at the top of the mountain.

That’s a nice thought, but how do you get all the guests in the wedding party in place for the ceremony?

Well it is at the top of a ski slope, so you send each and every guest — the bridesmaids, the groomsmen, and the bride herself — up the chairlift.

And this one certainly had a magical moment as the bride came off the chairlift, walked down the isle, and got married with the most unbelievable backdrop — the mountains behind and the slopes of Peek’n Peak.

This was an exceptional day, but how did they all get on the chairlift? Well you know you need something borrowed, something new and something blue… well this bride’s blue was the ski lift ticket that got each guest access to the chairlift.

Congratulations to the bride and groom!