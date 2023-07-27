Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — You don’t want to let these guys tag along next time your boat goes in the water.

“Invasive species” are non-native plants, animals and pathogens that can cause harm to the economy, environment and human health.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), invasive species can make it difficult and dangerous for people to boat and enjoy other recreational opportunities.

Hydrilla is one example of an invasive plant. They tend to grow quickly and thickly, blocking waterways and access trails. Another example is zebra mussels which can build up on boat hulls and clog motors, making them overheat.

Why is this important to keep aware of?

Preventing the spread of these invasive species is easier to control than once they’re established in an area. And if an invasive species appears, all other species — including fish and waterfowl — may be chased out!

Invasive species are also a concern to boaters because they can ruin the beauty of Pennsylvania landscapes and lower biodiversity (the variety of living things in an area). Biodiversity is critical to maintaining healthy habitats.

So what can you do?

Know how to identify invasive species so you can avoid them here

Don’t transfer bilge water to other water-bodies

Remove visible plant parts, mud and animals from boast and equipment before you leave the site

Always wash your boat with a high-pressure spray or hot water and then dry as some aquatic species aren’t easy to see

Don’t dump leftover bait into or near the water. It could survive and cause problems in the area

You can learn more about these invasive hitchhikers on the DCNR website.