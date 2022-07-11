(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new mural in Waterford will be unveiled during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, July 15.

The mural still needs a few finishing touches, said committee chair JoAnne Lenart-Weary, but the mural is available for viewing with many of the key pieces already in place. On the mural, the outline of the word “Waterford” is visible, but is clearly not in its finished form. However, the depicted scenes of the four seasons and their activities and some town history are all on the wall.

“We wanted the mural to be a snapshot or overview of Waterford without it being the expected — you know, George Washington, the covered bridge, the gazebo. We wanted it to be about Waterford, but not highlighting the things we all know so much already about the town,” Lenart-Weary said. “So often, small towns become a place you want to get away from instead of a place you want to go to. We hope the mural will remind people of why they love living in a small town.”

Ohio Artist Ralph Bacon was selected by the committee to lead the project. Bacon originally is of Waterford.

Lenart-Weary has been out of town since the mural was completed. A friend has been sending photo updates, but Lenart-Weary said she’s anxious to get home and see it in person.

“I live in rural Waterford outside of town. Usually, I would come home as the crow flies, but you can bet I’ll be driving right straight to downtown so I can see the mural before I come home,” she said.

The Waterford community came together to paint the mural under the direction of Bacon. Two paint parties were held in the park behind the Boro building. Community members took turns painting on PolyCore fabric panels. Those panels now are hung on and affixed to the Boro building exterior wall to complete the mural.

“One of the paint party days was also one of the hottest days we’ve had. The fire department showed up at the park. They let the kids explore their fire trucks, and then they sprayed water into the ballpark and invited people to come enjoy it — You wouldn’t see that in a big city, just people coming together and laughing. It’s what small-town living is all about,” Lenart-Weary said.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. on July 15. The ceremony is slated to coincide with Waterford Heritage Days, July 15-17.

“It was our intention to set the unveiling date during Heritage Days because that’s when we know the most people are in our community. Heritage Days has been around for so many years and it draws people into our community. We wanted to get the biggest bang for our buck,” Lenart-Weary said. “They do tie together. Heritage Days is all about getting together as a community, and that’s exactly what this mural is all about as well.”

The committee that made the mural possible envisions people coming to the mural to take selfies. Maybe they post the selfies so their friends on social media see that they’ve visited Waterford. Lenart-Weary added that she hopes the community gets a sense of pride from the mural.

“This could not have happened without the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority and the Waterford Boro Council — that’s how we were able to find the money to make this happen,” Lenart-Weary added.