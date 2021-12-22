Wednesday (12-22-21) is the final palindrome of 2021

by: Spencer Lee

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) Are you familiar with palindromes? Radar, level, kayak? According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a “palindrome” is “a word, verse, sentence or a number that reads the same backward or forward.”

The year 2021 was special according to the Farmer’s Almanac because it contained a total of 22 dates that were palindromes.

Saturday, Jan. 2 (1-2-21), was the first and Wednesday, Dec. 22 (12-22-21), was the last. The dates in between were:

  • Jan. 20 (1-20-21)
  • Jan. 21 (1-21-21)
  • Jan. 22 (1-22-21)
  • Jan. 23 (1-23-21)
  • Jan. 24 (1-24-21)
  • Jan. 25 (1-25-21)
  • Jan. 26 (1-26-21)
  • Jan. 27 (1-27-21)
  • Jan. 28 (1-28-21)
  • Jan. 29 (1-29-21)
  • Dec. 1 (12-1-21)
  • Dec. 2 (12-2-21)
  • Dec. 3 (12-3-21)
  • Dec. 4 (12-4-21)
  • Dec. 5 (12-5-21)
  • Dec. 6 (12-6-21)
  • Dec. 7 (12-7-21)
  • Dec. 8 (12-8-21)
  • Dec. 9 (12-9-21)
  • Dec. 11 (12-11-21)

According to that Farmer’s Almanac article, the same palindrome dates from this year will happen again in 2111 and 2121.

