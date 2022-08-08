A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A semi-truck crash on Interstate 90 spilled its load of garbage near North East on Saturday.

The incident happened at about 7:49 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. on westbound I-90.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver of a semi-truck, a 2023 Navistar International LT625, “abruptly” crossed into the left passing lane. When the driver corrected back into the right lane, the truck exited the roadway.

The truck struck a ditch and overturned, landing on its passenger side. It had been carrying a load of refuse, and the garbage was scattered at the scene. No injuries were reported.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Environmental Protection were called to the scene to assist.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The semi-truck driver allegedly was cited for careless driving, driving on roadways laned for traffic, depositing waste and other materials on highways, failure to drive in the right lane, and driving on the right side of the roadway.