(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Wesleyville Police Department is warning Erie County residents of a phone scam where callers are impersonating the department.

According to a Facebook post from Wesleyville Police, Erie County residents have been the target of a phone scam where callers claim to be WPD officers complete with altered phone numbers to appear as though the call is coming from the department.

WPD is reminding residents they will never demand money, gift cards, or personal information over the phone such as passwords, account numbers, or your social security number to “take care of a warrant.”

Anyone who receives a call from the scammers is asked to get as much information as possible including names and badge numbers then call the WPD non-emergency line at 814-899-0681 to verify the scam.