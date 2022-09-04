Even as summer is coming to a close and temperatures change, it’s important to take the time to learn what items you should be keeping out of the heat, and in your car. Regardless of how hot the temperature outside is, the internal temperature of your car can increase to extreme levels.

Even in cooler temperatures, your vehicle can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures. The inside temperature of your car can rise almost 20 degrees Fahrenheit within the first 10 minutes, according to NoHeatStroke.org. So it’s safe to say that there are some things best to leave out of your car on a hot day.

People and Pets

This might be obvious but being aware of who’s in your car is of utmost importance. In 2018 and 2019, 53 children died of vehicular heatstroke in each year, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Heatstroke does not only occur during the summertime or in the Sun Belt States. This deadly issue can occur at any time of year, in any weather condition, in any community—for any parent.

NHTSA also found that on average, one child dies from heatstroke in a vehicle nearly every 10 days in the United States.

To learn how quickly the temperature inside your car increases, NHTSA created this online tool.

Pressurized Cans

Aerosol cans have warning labels on them for a good reason. When the product’s temperature increases, so does the pressure inside, which can lead to trouble. In some cases, like this woman in Arizona, the intense heat in a car can cause the aerosol to explode and can damage the car or a person.

Make sure whenever you bring a pressurized can into your car, it always goes out with you.

Sunscreen

Intense heat can also damage the effects of sunscreen. According to the CDC, sunscreen without an expiration date has a shelf life of no more than three years, and its life is shorter if it has been exposed to high temperatures. Keeping your sunscreen out of the heat and sun will help it last longer.

Eyeglasses

Your eyeglasses are yet another item to avoid keeping in a car during a hot day. As spokeswoman Susan Thomas has said, leaving your glasses or sunglasses on the dashboard is even worse because the windshield could attract sunlight like a magnifying glass.

Also, some reports say that the heat can damage the mirror and anti-reflective coatings on the lenses and even cause the coating on the lens or even the lenses themselves to crack.

In extreme cases, the frames can lose their shape and become loose around the ears, which in turn, could cause the lenses to loosen or fall out.

Electronics

Your electronics are another component to avoid leaving in direct sunlight or in a car on a hot day. Heat can cause damage to hard drives, batteries and other critical pieces that your electronics need to run properly. Corrupt/loss of data, battery leaks, or a complete shutdown are a few scenarios of what could happen from overheating.

AAA advises removing electronics such as cell phones, iPods, etc. from your vehicle, as the high heat can drain the batteries and possibly damage internal components.

Also, some research has shown that placing your device in direct sunlight can have damaging consequences to the battery, especially if it has a lithium-ion battery.

Medicine

In most cases, most medicine should be left at room temperature. Dr. Sarah Westberg, associate professor at the University of Minnesota Colle of Pharmacy, told NPR that “extreme heat can reduce the efficacy of certain medicines.” She added that “the Food and Drug Administration said that 75 to 77 degrees is the sweet spot.”

Even BaystateHealth.org explains that “the less talked about impact of medications that are improperly stored and their potential to lose potency is that infections may not be cleared up and disease may linger longer if antibiotics are involved.”

Also, medicine should never be stored in direct sunlight.

BaystateHealth goes on to say that “medications do not tolerate sunlight very well and can lose their potency if stored on a windowsill.”

Cosmetics

It is understandable that you will want to keep your cosmetics handy, but you should think twice about leaving them in your car on a hot day. In addition to destroying their active ingredients, extreme temperatures can melt cosmetics and leave you with a big mess to clean up.

According to the FDA, temperature changes and exposure to sunlight and air can cause changes in color and texture and may cause the products to smell.

Heat can also make preservatives break down and cause bacteria and fungi to grow faster.

Plastic Bottles

Leaving plastic bottles in car on a hot day has been a strong controversy. Some say the water can be contaminated by harmful chemicals in the plastic that are released when sitting in extreme heat or direct sunlight. While other reports say there is no damage or cause for concern about the water bottle.

WaterDefense.org found that an unopened bottle has minimal health effects, but an opened bottle is vulnerable to bacteria growth, with can cause changes in flavor or smell to more serious medical problems.

They even go on to say how these plastic water bottles can cause a small fire. “The sun’s powerful rays have lots of energy–enough to channel light into a high-powered magnifying glass, using the water bottle as a lens. In the right conditions, this beam could cause a car’s upholstery to burn.”

At the other end of the aisle, others, like Today and the International Bottled Water Association, report plastic water bottles are safe to drink under many conditions, one being when they’re left in cars, and say that the packing materials these bottles use are FDA approved and safe to drink in different environments.

Whether you are pro or con on leaving plastic bottles in the heat, it’s clear that keeping bottles in a cool environment is best for storage and to avoid any unwanted concerns.

Booze and Wine

Leaving a six-pack of your favorite porter or a nice cabernet in a hot car is a great way to end up with six skunked beers and a ruined bottle of wine.

According to Business Insider, “the sun’s rays break down acids in beer, and the compounds that result bind with sulfur proteins, giving it the dreaded ‘skunked’ taste.”

In the case of wine, VinePair reports that too much exposure to heat can cause a change in taste, like reds to take on a “tangy, astringent character”, or even the risk of spoilage or the bottle exploding, depending on the temperature.

One important risk to note about for both wine and beer is the possibility of the bottle or can exploding. When left out in temperatures over 70 degrees, the heat could cause wine bottles and beer cans to explode, leaving a mess and possibly harming someone.