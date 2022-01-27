What will Punxsutawney Phil predict this Groundhog Day?

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Phil’s handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather during this year’s event that was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Punxsutawney Phil will be back in the spotlight next week to make his annual prediction of an early spring or six more weeks of winter.

Punxsutawney Phil will emerge from hibernation on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 to look for his shadow and predict either an early spring or six more weeks of winter weather during the 136th Groundhog Day celebration at Gobbler’s Knob.

During the live stream, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office will be hosting activities leading up to Punxsutawney Phil’s Prediction:

“Whether you’re rooting for six more weeks of snow or you’re eager to hear that spring is on the horizon, we want you to join Phil in the quirky fun of Groundhog Day,” said Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary for Marketing, Tourism & Film, Carrie Fischer Lepore. “This time-honored tradition is part of what makes us an uncommon Commonwealth in the best way possible. We encourage everyone who can’t be at the Knob at sunrise to get into the spirit of Groundhog Day with a Phil-inspired snack, craft, or cocktail.”

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The 2022 Groundhog Day celebrations will be streamed live on YourErie.com starting at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Check out visitPA’s Groundhog Day page or visitPA’s Groundhog Day board on Pinterest for some Groundhog Day inspiration. Use #GHD2022 to share Instagram-worthy moments of your celebration with fellow Phil fans.