(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — If you’re one of the many people who have filed and are waiting for a tax refund, you can now check your refund status online.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has launched a “Where’s My Refund” tool so taxpayers can check the status of their tax refund.

There are two ways to check, by using the “Where’s My Refund?” tool on IRS.gov or through the IRS2Go mobile app.

To check your refund status, you must enter your social security number, filing status and the exact refund amount.

According to the IRS, you can see the status of your refund 24 hours after e-filing or 4 weeks after mailing your return.

The tool’s tracker displays progress through three phases:

Return Received Refund Approved Refund Sent

You should only contact the IRS by phone if it has been more than 21 days since you e-filed, or if the Where’s My Refund tool tells you to contact them. The IRS says they will contact taxpayers by mail if they need more time to process their return.

The IRS is warning taxpayers to expect delays if your return:

The IRS is also warning that it is taking more than 21 days to issue refunds for tax returns with the Recovery Rebate Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit and Additional Child Tax Credit.