(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new tool is helping taxpayers update them on the status of their returns.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reminds taxpayers that the “Where’s My Refund?” tool is the most convenient way to check the status of 2022, 2021 and 2020 tax refunds.

To use “Where’s My Refund?,” taxpayers must enter their Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification number, filing status and the exact whole dollar amount of their expected refund from the original tax return for the year they’re checking.

According to a release, information for the most current tax year filed is generally available within 24 hours after the IRS acknowledges receipt of a taxpayer’s e-filed return. If they filed a paper return, taxpayers should allow four weeks before checking the status.

The IRS updates the tool once a day so there’s no need to check more often. This prevents individuals from having to contact the IRS for updates unless the tool requests them to call.

“Where’s My Refund?” displays progress through three phases:

Return Received

Refund Approved

Refund Sent

Taxpayers will get personalized refund information based on the status of their tax returns. The tool will provide an actual refund date once the IRS processes the return and approves the refund.

The fastest way to get a refund is by filing electronically and using direct deposit. Taxpayers who don’t have a bank account can find out how to open one at a FDIC-Insured Bank or the National Credit Union Locator Tool.

Other causes for delays:

The return may require additional review

A correction is needed to the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit

The time between the IRS issuing the refund and the bank posting it to an account may vary since many banks do not process payments on weekends or holidays

If a taxpayer refund isn’t what is expected, it may be due to changes the IRS made to the return. These changes could include corrections to the Child Tax Credit or Earned Income Tax Credit amounts or an offset from all or part of the refund amount to pay past-due tax or debts. More information about reduced refunds is available online.

As a reminder, the deadline for most taxpayers to file a tax return, pay any tax due or request an extension to file is Tuesday, April 18. Additional help is available in this guide.