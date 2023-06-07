(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A popular summer concert series is set to return for Harborcreek residents this month.

Harborcreek Township has announced that the Whitford Park Summer Concert Series will begin on June 7 at 7 p.m., and will continue each Wednesday until the last performance on August 30.

As in previous years, various acts will be featured, including The Mountain Thyme Ramblers, Abbey Road, Jack Stevenson, Polka Relations and Kurt Novakowski (Elvis Impersonator).

June 7’s performers are Country Blue.

Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to enjoy the evening. The park’s concession stand will be open for drinks and snacks.

The concert series kicks off at Whitford Park located at 5400 Iroquois Avenue. You can learn more info on Harborcreek Township’s website.