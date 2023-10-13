(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Whitney Cummings show that was scheduled for tonight, Friday, Oct. 13, in Erie has been rescheduled to next summer.

Erie Events announced Friday morning, “An Evening with Whitney Cummings” that was scheduled for Friday, Oct. 13 at the Warner Theatre has been rescheduled to Friday, June 28, 2024 due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

All tickets for the original performance will be honored, so hold on to your tickets. However, if you do want a refund you can get one until Nov. 12, 2023.

According to her website, Whitney Cummings is a comedian, actor, writer, producer, director, entrepreneur, and host of the hit podcast “Good for You.”

Visit whitneycummings.com for more information on Whitney Cummings.