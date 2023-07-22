(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– If nautical nonsense is something you wish, then drop on down to the Erie Playhouse for The SpongeBob Musical premiering next week!

Opening night for the Tony Award winning play is set for Friday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Erie Playhouse located at 13 West 10th Street and will run until August 13.

Adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon animated series, the musical is packed with upbeat sequences with plenty of neon-colored sets and costumes with a story for the whole family.

The show also features original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Sara Bareilles, Lady Antebellum, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, David Bowie and Brian Eno and more.

The cast includes Michael Graham as SpongeBob SquarePants, Casey Conrad-Medvis as Patrick Star, Zayna Darres as Sandy Cheeks, Ryan Ingram as Eugene Krabs, Dan Bainbridge as Sheldon Plankton, Myles Bruce as Sheldon Plankton, plus a supporting cast of Playhouse veterans and several actors making their Playhouse debut.

Shows are scheduled for the following days and times:

Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday August 6 at 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 13 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 814-454-2852, on the Erie Playhouse website or in-person at the box office.