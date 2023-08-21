(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As a flood of responses to Pennsylvania’s Whole-Home Repairs Program rolled in for the region, Erie County is no longer able to accept applications.

If you have applied to the program with either Erie County, the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Erie or the Corry Redevelopment Authority, your request will be processed as soon as possible.

“After launching the program, we received hundreds of applications. Unfortunately, Erie County was only allocated $2.6 million for this program. It is our promise to stretch that investment as far as possible and rehabilitate as many homes as we can throughout the County,” said Erie County Executive Brenton Davis.

If you were not selected in this process, you may qualify for other programs available through the Redevelopment Authority.

You can view updates to the Whole-Home Repairs Program online.