(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvanians set a record for wine and spirits sales.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced that for the first time, gross wine and spirits sales topped $3 billion during the 2021-22 fiscal year. Those sales totaled to $3.02 billion including applicable tax. That’s up $109.9 million (3.8%) from the prior year.

The sales add to a net income of $330.9 million for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. That’s up $66 million (25%) from the year before. The board credited the increase in net income to “decreased operating expenses and reductions in long-term liabilities.”

Contributions from the PLCB to state and local governments totaled $839.3 million.

The commonwealth’s General Fund, which finances schools, health and human services, law enforcement and public safety initiatives, received more than $786 million.

Other contributions from the control board include $30.7 million to the Pennsylvania State Police for liquor control enforcement efforts, $2.7 million in licensing fees returned to local municipalities, and $6.6 million to the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

The PLCB also provided $2 million in grants for the beer and wine industries, and it awarded nearly $1.4 million in alcohol education grants to reduce underage and dangerous drinking.

The fiscal year was from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.