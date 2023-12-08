(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One lucky ticket holder in Erie County is taking home just shy of $1 million after winning the Cash 5 jackpot this week.

The Cash 5 winning lottery ticket was sold Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Kwik Fill gas station in the 4700 block of West Ridge Road and matched all five winning numbers 10-21-27-33-39. The Kwik Fill also was given a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

According to the PA Lottery, the chances of winning the Cash 5 jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598 while the overall chances of winning any prize in the main Cash 5 game are about 1 in 10.5.

The PA Lottery is the only state lottery that directs proceeds to programs benefitting older citizens and has contributed over $23 million in Erie County alone during the 2021-22 fiscal year.

For a full map of PA lottery benefits by county, check out the PA Lottery website here.