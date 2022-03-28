(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A two-season-long trail project at Pymatuning State Park resumed this year.

The trail extension project is a collaborative-effort between the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). It aims to “rehabilitate and expand the multi-purpose trail near the spillway in Pymatuning State Park,” a PennDOT news release said.

The project began in July 2021, and is expected to be completed by end of summer this year.

The Messerall Road Bridge – a decommissioned bowstring through-truss built in 1876 – is being repurposed for the project. It was originally in Oil Creek Township and carried Messerall Road over Pine Creek.

Once reassembled, the bridge will have a wooden deck and will carry the Pymatuning State Park multi-use trail over Linesville Creek.

The bridge was removed and refurbished for its new home in 2021.

According to PennDOT, most of the work will be done off road, but traffic may still be impacted by flaggers, and sections of the trail will be temporarily closed to pedestrians and bicyclists during construction.

The contractor is Horizon Construction Group Inc. of Sandy Lake. The contract costs more than $2.2 million and will be paid using federal funds.

A new trail also was installed in 2021.

The project is phase 1 of an overall plan to expand the Pymatuning Spillway Trail, the news release noted.

The next phase includes a new section of trail from Hartstown Road to South Chestnut Street in Linesville Borough. That trail will increase from one mile to more than three miles, a PennDOT news release said.