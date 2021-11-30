You could get paid to watch Christmas movies this holiday

Are you a super fan of holiday movies? Is the Hallmark Channel on your television all December? Do you believe you should be this year’s Chief Holiday Cheermeister?

If so, the home connection services website Reviews.org wants to hear from you.

This holiday season, they will pay one lucky winner $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies and give them free one-year subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Hallmark Movies Now.

The person selected will pick the movies (including “Die Hard,” if preferred) and must finish watching them within 25 days.

The application is open to any holiday movie fan age 18 or older until 7 p.m. EST this Friday, Dec. 3. To submit your application, click HERE.

