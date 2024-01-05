Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Now that 2023 has come to a close, we’re starting up the new year with a look back at our top-performing news stories for the past year.

So what were the Top 10 headlines on YourErie for 2023? Below are our results:

Around 300 soldiers from the Cambridge Springs-based 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard were called up for training and then a nine-month deployment in the Horn of Africa.

Two people were found dead while another was found unconscious but breathing inside a minivan at a Tops Market parking lot on April 4. Erie County Coroner determined the two bodies had been deceased for 10 to 14 hours inside the vehicle. The other person was sent to the hospital for treatment.

As car manufacturers and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes has dwindled in response.

While most vehicles are more fuel efficient, and all-electric vehicles have seen a rise in prevalence, they contribute less to infrastructure maintenance funds while still using all of the same infrastructure. This has led many states across the country, including Pennsylvania, to consider mileage-based fees on vehicles.

Amidst the massive manhunt for escaped prisoner Michael Burham, police found many campsites associated with Burham.

City of Erie Police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah released the identities of three people after what police believe to be a double murder-suicide on Erie’s east side on Aug. 19.

A 32-year-old Erie Waste Management employee from Ripley, New York, was killed on the job in February.

Special space activity took place in July that affected Earth’s atmosphere – providing an Aurora Borealis in North America. The light show was most prominent in northern Canada and Alaska but there was a chance for the northern lower 48 U.S. states to catch a glimpse.

Tenants of a mobile home park received shocking news regarding the future of their homes.

A Presque Isle State Park beach was closed for the rest of the swimming season in August due to rising levels of E. coli, the Erie County Department of Health reported. Matt Greene, Presque Isle’s park operations manager, stated Beach 11 was closed down but testing was underway to monitor the activity.

Police responded to the Oil City bike trail in March and located a deceased woman’s body who had been previously reported missing.