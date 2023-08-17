Sugarcreek Borough, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Franklin man is in custody after leading Pennsylvania State Police on a chase lasting approximately 10 minutes across the City of Franklin.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the chase took place on Monday, August 14 just after 10 p.m. when troopers attempted to stop the driver of a black Mitsubishi sedan for a vehicle code violation in the 300 block of Allegheny Blvd. in Sugarcreek Borough.

When the driver failed to stop, a chase ensued that lasted about 10 minutes.

The driver, who has been identified as Sean Penker, 35, of Franklin, led PSP through a residential area of Rocky Grove and through a secured gate belonging to the Rocky Grove Fire Department.

The chase came to an end when Penker fled from the vehicle on foot while it was still in motion, causing the sedan to strike a house on Crestview Drive.

Penker was subsequently taken into custody and now faces over 117 criminal counts according to WTAE in Pittsburgh, with seven of those counts being felony charges.

Penker has been remanded to the Venango County Prison on those 117 counts, a warrant and parole detainer.