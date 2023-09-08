(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– With National Child Passenger Safety Week kicking off next week, one local state police troop announced they will be participating with a free car seat check.

PSP Troop E announced Thursday that they will be holding a child car seat check at A.F. Dobler Hose and Ladder Company located at 37 Walnut Street in Girard on Sunday, September 17 from noon to 6 p.m.

Traffic crashes are one of the leading causes of death in the Commonwealth and educating everyone on the proper use of child safety seats in motor vehicles plays a pivotal role in saving lives.

National Child Passenger Safety Week runs from Sunday, September 17 to Saturday, September 23.

No appointments are necessary but one can be made by calling Trooper Bingman at 717-585-8940, the event is free to everyone.