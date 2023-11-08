(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the driver of a white SUV who nearly struck a child who was about to get on the bus.

According to PSP Erie, the near accident took place on Nov., 7 around 8:47 a.m. when a General McLane School District bus stopped at 6440 Route 6N in Washing Twp. when a white SUV passed the bus on its right side at a high rate of speed and nearly hit a child.

In the video below, the bus comes to a complete stop with flashing lights visible before the vehicle passes the bus on its right side. The vehicle is a midsize SUV, possibly a Mitsubishi.

Last week, another child sustained severe injuries after being struck by a car while trying to get on their school bus in Vernon Twp when the driver allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign attached to the school bus.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Girard Station at 814-774-9611 and speak with Cpl. Nathan Hartless.