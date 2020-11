A long time Erie business celebrated the grand opening of their second location Friday morning.

Doug Yaple Vacuum Cleaner Center now has a west side location, 2301 West 12th street (located in Schaal Plaza).

The new location allows owner Doug Yaple to serve more people in Erie County by having a location on both the east side and west side of town.

The west side location will offer the same services that the east side location offers.