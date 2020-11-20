Doug Yaple Vacuum Cleaner Center opens second location

A long time Erie business is celebrating the grand opening of a new location.

Doug Yaple Vacuum Cleaner Center now has a second location on Erie’s west side in the Schaal Plaza. Yaple’s son and one other employee will serve customers of the new west side shop.

The new location will also provide the same services that the east side shop already provides. Yaple mentions having the second location will allow him to serve even more of Erie County.

“It’s kind of a dream come true to not only to have two locations, but to take care of the whole city of Erie and Millcreek and the west county,” said Doug Yaple, owner, Doug Yaple Vacuum Cleaner Center.

You can catch the full digital exclusive in the digital exclusive section of YourErie.com.