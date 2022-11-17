Donate to Foster Erie Placement Bag Drive through Dec. 14

Make a difference for foster kids this holiday season with JET 24 Action News.

Foster Erie gives children “placement bags” filled with new items they can call their own.

Now you can help, too.

There are some 400 children in foster care in Erie County. When brought into foster care, children are quickly removed from their homes, leaving behind everything they know. Most times, they leave with none of their belongings.

Placement bags are given to children when they’re placed into foster care. It’s hoped that the bags will reassure children of their worth and value. The bags are for all foster children, from newborns to 18 years old.

Donate new items for babies, children and teens, now through Dec. 14.

Wishlist items include: diaper bags, outfits, pajamas, swaddles and receiving blankets, towels and washcloths, baby soap and lotion, body wash, shampoo and conditioner, books, wipes, toothbrushes and toothpaste, socks, backpacks, stuffed animals or small toys, underwear, Pullups, and deodorant. Optional items include crayons, coloring books, hats and mittens, brushes and combs. (No food is accepted, except formula, and organizers are asking for full size donations, not travel sizes.)

Drop-off locations are at Glenwood YMCA (3727 Cherry St. in Erie), Pizza Pete’s Pizzeria (2823 W. 26th St. in Erie), Corry YMCA (906 N. Center St. in Corry), Weichert Realtors (4720 Wattsburg Road in Erie), First National Bank Girard (9133 W. Ridge Road in Girard), Erie County OCY (154 W. 9th St. in Erie) and Ludens Financial Services (3525 Main St. in Erie).

For more information about Foster Erie, visit their Facebook page.

Together we can make the holidays brighter for children in need.