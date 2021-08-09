I want to celebrate the summer I have left — where can I go?

As the school year inches closer and summer wanes, local towns and counties are gearing up for their final summer celebrations with festivals and fairs.

So, where can you go with the little amount of time you have left? We’ve compiled a list of upcoming local events.

Port Farms Flower Festival (Waterford): Saturday, Aug. 7th through Sunday, Sept. 12th.

Warren County Fair (Pittsfield): Monday, Aug. 9th through Saturday, Aug. 14th.



814 Day Music Fest (Erie): Saturday, Aug. 14th through Sunday, Aug. 15th.

Crawford County Fair (Meadville): Saturday, Aug. 21st through Saturday, Aug. 28th.

Polish Festival (Erie): Friday, Aug. 27th through Sunday Aug. 29th.

Erie County Fair (Wattsburg): Sunday, Aug. 29th through Saturday, Sept. 4th.

German Heritage Festival (Erie): Saturday, Sept. 4th through Sunday, Sept. 5th.

Waterford Community Fair (Waterford): Monday, Sept. 6th through Saturday, Sept. 11th.

Albion Area Fair (Albion): Tuesday, Sept. 14th through Saturday, Sept. 18th.



Erie Rib Fest (Erie): Wednesday, Sept. 15th through Saturday, Sept. 18th.

Erie Irish Festival (Erie): Postponed until 2022.



