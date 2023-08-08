Join us in celebrating JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s new set!
Watch as our very own Sean Lafferty, Jennifer Mobilia, Tom Atkins and Ashley Kaiser showcase the new studio.
We announced in April 2023 a new and improved look was coming soon.
Today we’re announcing a new, high-tech, state-of-the-art studio is here. It’s the biggest visual change since JET 24 went on the air in 1966.
The new set will bring modern technical capabilities that create a more engaging newscast.
It will better utilize the space that was home to our former studio and give us the opportunity to present the news in a visually appealing way that rivals major markets.
The new studio officially debuted on August 8. And stay tuned as we unveil all that it can do in newscasts to come.