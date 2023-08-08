Join us in celebrating JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s new set!

Watch as our very own Sean Lafferty, Jennifer Mobilia, Tom Atkins and Ashley Kaiser showcase the new studio.

We announced in April 2023 a new and improved look was coming soon.

Today we’re announcing a new, high-tech, state-of-the-art studio is here. It’s the biggest visual change since JET 24 went on the air in 1966.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The new set will bring modern technical capabilities that create a more engaging newscast.

It will better utilize the space that was home to our former studio and give us the opportunity to present the news in a visually appealing way that rivals major markets.

The new studio officially debuted on August 8. And stay tuned as we unveil all that it can do in newscasts to come.