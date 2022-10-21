ERIE, PA – We’ve had quite the weather headache over the past several days, as low pressure over Southern Canada has been slow to go! But finally, some improving weather in time for the weekend! The lake effect pattern that has plagued us with chilly weather, quite a few clouds along with both rain and snow showers eases through Friday.

Warmer weather pattern.

The persistent low pressure over Southern Canada is moving away. High pressure is building over the region. Once the high shifts East, the temperatures will turn noticeably warmer. It will be a great weekend with sunshine and high temperatures nearing 70 degrees for both days. Get outside and check out some of the fall colors this weekend!