New Hampshire primary could change dynamics of race

In less than 24 hours, voters in New Hampshire will head to the polls.

On the eve of this pivotal competition, the granite state is the epicenter of American politics.

The result of this primary could not only change the dynamics of the race, but provide the winner with fresh momentum heading into super Tuesday.

Senator Bernie Sanders reminds voters of his grassroots-funded campaign, while Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden are feeling the pressure to bounce back after their third and fourth place showings in Iowa.

Meanwhile, Senator Amy Klobuchar is feeling a boost from Friday’s debate.

“I don’t have the biggest bank account in this race. I didn’t have the biggest name ID going into this, but what I have is grit.” Senator Amy Klobuchar, (D), Presidential Candidate

Meanwhile, President Trump is casting a shadow over the New Hampshire primary by hosting his own rally at the same arena Democrats filled just days ago.