Your Health- Dispelling the myths about cavities

More than 90% of adults in the U.S. have cavities in their mouth. While they are extremely common, there are a lot of misconceptions about cavities.

Studies show virtually all Americans will experience tooth decay at some point in their lives, and the numbers are increasing.

One common myth is that only sugar causes cavities. The fact is, anything that makes your mouth more acidic can lead to cavities. Starches like bread, or pasta can stimulate bacteria on teeth and produce enamel-attacking acids.

Another myth, you’ll always feel a cavity. Some cavities don’t cause any symptoms, so it’s important to see your dentist for regular check-ups.

Myth number three, kids can’t get cavities in their baby teeth. The truth is any enamel can decay. Many people believe fillings will last forever, but most only last for seven to ten years.

Our last myth, you can’t get a cavity on a filled tooth. Unfortunately, fillings wear down and the tooth can still decay around the edges. The good news is, the better you care for your teeth, the less likely you are to have cavities.