Your Health: Living with atrial fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation, or a-fib, is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke and heart failure. The American Heart Association says at least 2.7 millions Americans are living with a-fib, a condition that occurs when the upper chambers of the heart experience chaotic electrical signals.

Finding the cause of atrial fibrillation had stumped scientists for years. Rolf Bodmer and his wife Karen Ocorr spend their days and sometimes their nights, looking for the genetic mechanism that causes a-fib.

“We sometimes bring our work home in the sense that even at the dinner table, we will discuss some issues,” Bodmer said. “Can this be? Can this not be?”

Aging, diet, high blood pressure, even previous heart surgery can lead to a-fib. They may find the genetic cause in fruit flies. The fruit flies’ genes are easy to manipulate and flies age quickly, so the results come in months rather than years.

“We’re trying to find the genetic basis for why atrial fibrillation happens,” said Karen Ocurr, PhD. “If we understand that genetic basis, we have a chance to identify targets we can use to develop drugs and therapies.”

Donna Marie Robinson, a patient that has a-fib, is watching the research advance closely. Three years ago, she thought she was fit and healthy, then she collapsed. The diganosis was: a-fib, ventricular tachycardia, heart failure and more. She’s had to curb her active lifestyle.

“I would want to be with my friends in the spinning room, and I can’t,” Robinson said. “My defibrillator would probably shock me off my bike.”

Robinson is hopeful that a cure is close by.