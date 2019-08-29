Your Health- More women opting to give birth at home over a hospital

Its a joy like no other, the birth of a new baby. Usually, it all unfolds in a hospitals Maternity Department.

However, a growing number of women are going back to the basics and staying at home. Lou Baxter tells us why women like it, and doctors don’t.

Sarah Rankin’s family is about to get a little bigger. Just like her first child Charlotte, they want the baby to come into the world right here, in their home.

“You’re able to control the vibe of your birth. So, she was born in a dark room with silence instead of beeping, and screaming, and people rushing around. It was just so serene,” said Sarah Rankin.

However it is still rare. Less than 1% of the four million births in the U.S. last year happened at home. Doctor Jill Hechtman said it’s because it’s too risky. One study found 23% to 37% of women who tried to give birth at home wound up being rushed to the hospital.

“I’m not a big proponent of home birth because I’ve seen the bad things that can happened, and I know there are only minutes when they do happen,” said Jill Hechtman MD, Medical Director, Tampa Obstetrics.

Doctor Hechtman said the mortality rate for home birth babies is roughly twice as high as hospital births. 13 fatalities versus six for every 10,000 in a hospital.

She said safety contingencies are in place if there’s a complication.

“I would rather embrace the patients that would consider home births and talk to them, and provide them what they want in a hospital setting,” said Hechtman.

But for Sarah, there is no doubt about where she will welcome baby number two.