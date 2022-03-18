Multiple police officers responded to the area of Beach 10 at Presque Isle State Park Friday evening after there was a report of a person with a gun.

According to reports from the scene, this report of a person with a gun has forced police to block off that section of the park and instruct drivers to turn around and go back as this incident is “possibly a safety concern,”

Our crews report seeing a number of police rushing to the scene as they were making their way to the area of Beach 10.

No other information has immediately been available.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

This is a breaking news story. Stay with YourErie.com and the YourErie2Go App for the latest information once it is available.