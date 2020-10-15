AirBorn looking to hire 100 people for manufacturing roles during Drive-Thru Job Fair

AirBorn is holding a Drive-Thru Job Fair in Erie County.

The company is looking to hire as many as 100 people for manufacturing roles at its Lake City facility.

“A drive-thru job fair helps support social distancing guidelines while offering candidates a face-to-face interview with hiring managers,” explained Jon Nelson, director of operations. “We know it’s been hard for many people to find and apply for jobs because of the COVID situation. That’s why we’re offering this unique opportunity to job seekers.”

The Drive-Thru Job Fair will take place Saturday, October 17th from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 2700 Mechanic Street in Lake City.

Masks and social distancing will be required, resumes are optional. AirBorn says managers will be extending offers to fill immediate openings during the event.

AirBorn offers paid training, competitive pay, and benefits. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and meet eligibility requirements.

Job seekers can also apply online at airborn.com/careers.

AirBorn manufactures electronic components used by defense, space exploration, commercial aerospace, medical, and industrial companies.

The employee-owned company provides paid training in advanced electronics manufacturing skills and offers a suite of benefits that come with being an employee owner.



After a year of service, AirBorn employees become employee owners and begin participating in the Employee Stock Ownership Plan – a type of profit sharing in which the employees own shares of the company. Upon retirement, employees sell their shares of ownership adding to their retirement income.