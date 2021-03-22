AirBorn to hold hiring event Saturday

AirBorn is holding a hiring event Saturday, aimed at adding 100 new team members to its recently expanded Lake City facility.

Those interested can attend the hiring event on Saturday, March 27 between Noon and 4 p.m. at 2700 Mechanic Street in Lake City.

“A Hiring Event is a lot like a job fair, except the interviewers really want to learn more about you and see how your skills and goals align with the opportunities at the company,” explained Jon Nelson, director of operations. “We know it’s been hard for many people to find and apply for jobs because of the COVID situation. We are interviewing for several positions, both first and second shifts, including supervisors.”

Masks and social distancing will be required, resumes are optional. AirBorn managers will be extending offers to fill immediate openings during the event.

All available positions are at the Lake City, Pa. facility.

AirBorn offers paid training, competitive pay, and benefits. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and meet eligibility requirements. Job seekers can also apply online at airborn.com/careers.

AirBorn manufactures electronic components used by defense, space exploration, commercial aerospace, medical, and industrial companies. Products built in Lake City help save lives, support our troops, and explore planets far beyond our own.

The employee-owned company provides paid training in advanced electronics manufacturing skills and offers a suite of benefits that come with being an employee owner.

After a year of service, AirBorn employees become employee owners and begin participating in the Employee Stock Ownership Plan – a type of profit sharing in which the employees own shares of the company. Upon retirement, employees sell their shares of ownership adding to their retirement income.